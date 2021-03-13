Menu
George Henry Hill Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

George Henry Hill, Jr.

Oct. 24, 1942 - March 10, 2021

DECATUR - George Henry Hill Jr., 78, of Forsyth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 24, 1942, in Virginia, Minnesota, the son of George Henry Hill Sr. and Edna J. (Santala) Hill. He was a graduate of University of Minnesota where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and MBA. George started Midstates General and Mechanical Contracting Corporation in 1972 where he was president for 50 years. He dedicated time to the things that he was very passionate about such as: Youth Advocate Board, Juvenile Justice Committee, Habitat for Humanity, Decatur Flames Hockey, and Maroa-Forsyth School Board.

A member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and Country Club of Decatur, George enjoyed many activities like snow skiing, scuba diving, flying planes, golfing, boating, and traveling the world. He was proud of his Finnish heritage and named his boat with the motto he lived by "Sisu."

Surviving are his two daughters: Lindsay (Joshua) Hammer of Decatur, and Leslie (Bradley) Hornaday of Tuscola; grandchildren: Tytus, Noah, Leah, Lydia, and Levi.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross. To attend the service virtually, please click the following link http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/50035/hash:D43294F1E815CBD0.

The family of George Hill is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Mar
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I am so very sorry that you girls have to go thru this. It was a GREAT picture of your Dad, it really captured his spirit. I so wanted to come to the visitation but I had to work....I was with you in spirit, trust that. You guys did a Great job handling, juggling everything. I am SO glad I got to meet all of you even at a stressful time. Jeff and I have been and will continue to cover you in our prayers. Losing a parent is one of the hardest things to get thru in life but you have a lot of great skills ( thank your Dad) and each other, lean on that. All our love to both of you and your families. Take good care....
Beth (last minute nurse)
March 17, 2021
Lindsay and Leslie, I'm so sorry for your loss. I remember, my husband Don and I being on George's houseboat and all of the other fun times we had with him. He loved you both. No doubt my husband and George are looking at some plans together working on a project in heave. I pray that God blesses you both with peace and understanding. Nina M. Reynolds
Nina M Reynolds
March 16, 2021
Family of George Hill, I remember all the fun times Steve and I had when we would hop on your house boat from our ski boat. Jill and Jennifer were young, but Lindsay and Leslie were always nice and entertained them. Our thoughts and prayers to all. Bev Stenger
Beverly Stenge
March 13, 2021
