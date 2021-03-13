George Henry Hill, Jr.

Oct. 24, 1942 - March 10, 2021

DECATUR - George Henry Hill Jr., 78, of Forsyth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 24, 1942, in Virginia, Minnesota, the son of George Henry Hill Sr. and Edna J. (Santala) Hill. He was a graduate of University of Minnesota where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and MBA. George started Midstates General and Mechanical Contracting Corporation in 1972 where he was president for 50 years. He dedicated time to the things that he was very passionate about such as: Youth Advocate Board, Juvenile Justice Committee, Habitat for Humanity, Decatur Flames Hockey, and Maroa-Forsyth School Board.

A member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and Country Club of Decatur, George enjoyed many activities like snow skiing, scuba diving, flying planes, golfing, boating, and traveling the world. He was proud of his Finnish heritage and named his boat with the motto he lived by "Sisu."

Surviving are his two daughters: Lindsay (Joshua) Hammer of Decatur, and Leslie (Bradley) Hornaday of Tuscola; grandchildren: Tytus, Noah, Leah, Lydia, and Levi.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross. To attend the service virtually, please click the following link http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/50035/hash:D43294F1E815CBD0.

The family of George Hill is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.