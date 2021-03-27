Menu
Gerald E. Hupp
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Gerald E. Hupp

Dec. 7, 1949 - Dec. 11, 2020

DECATUR - Gerald E. Hupp, 71, of Decatur, passed away on December 11, 2020.

Jerry was born December 7, 1949, the son of Grundy Hupp and Beaulah (Creason) Stone. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Local #965 Operating Engineers. Jerry owned and operated C&J Excavating.

Surviving is his wife, Rose Jones-Hupp; children: Cody (Ali) Hupp and Casey (Stacy) Hupp; stepchildren: Heath Jones, Bret Jones, and Crystal (Joe) Jackson; grandchildren: Logan Hupp, Conner Hupp, Brianna Jones, Blake Jones, Peyton Jones, Emily Jones, Ashley Jones, Braden Stukins, Hunter Jackson, and Kinzer Jackson; great-grandchild: Oaklynn Hupp; sister, Jenny Brown.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
