Gerald E. Hupp

Dec. 7, 1949 - Dec. 11, 2020

DECATUR - Gerald E. Hupp, 71, of Decatur, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Jerry was born December 7, 1949 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Grundy Hupp and Beaulah (Creason) Stone. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Local #965 Operating Engineers since 1969.

In 1998 Jerry started an excavating company with his son, from there he built the C&J Excavating family. His employees didn't just think of their time at C&J as a job, they felt like they were part of a family. He had a way of making people feel that way. Jerry ran & operated C&J till he retired in 2011.

Jerry was also an avid race fan of both drag racing and his true passion dirt track late models. He started his humble beginning driving in the six cylinder class at Macon Speedway. Even though he never set the world on fire as a driver, he did as a teacher and helping bring up some of the biggest names in late model racing today. Jerry started building race car trailers in the eighties, "Precision Trailers", which were a quick success. Introducing him to one of the leaders of race chassis manufacturers, Ray Callahan, which eventually became his mentor. The two had a quick connection and started working together almost immediately, bringing Bullitt Chassis to the highest level of late model chassis. Jerry never lost his passion for the sport and always stayed active in giving his input to drivers today. He was always quick to lend a hand to any and all that needed help on the race track, may it be borrowing parts or the use of his shop. Even into his later life you could always find Jerry at the race track or on the phone talking racing. He will be missed in the world of racing, as he will be missed in all of our hearts.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rose Jones-Hupp; children: Cody (Ali) Hupp and Casey (Stacy) Hupp; stepchildren Heath Jones, Bret Jones, and Crystal (Joe) Jackson; grandchildren: Logan Hupp, Conner Hupp, Brianna Jones, Blake Jones, Peyton Jones, Emily Jones, Ashley Jones, Braden Stukins, Hunter Jackson and Kinzer Jackson; great-grandchild, Oakland Hupp and a sister, Jenny Brown.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Dr. Khan and his staff and all the Nursing Staff at St. Mary's ICU for their wonderful care.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic services will be held at a later date.

