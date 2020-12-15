Menu
Gerald E. Hupp
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Gerald E. Hupp

Dec. 7, 1949 - Dec. 11, 2020

DECATUR - Gerald E. Hupp, 71, of Decatur, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Jerry was born December 7, 1949 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Grundy Hupp and Beaulah (Creason) Stone. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Local #965 Operating Engineers since 1969.

In 1998 Jerry started an excavating company with his son, from there he built the C&J Excavating family. His employees didn't just think of their time at C&J as a job, they felt like they were part of a family. He had a way of making people feel that way. Jerry ran & operated C&J till he retired in 2011.

Jerry was also an avid race fan of both drag racing and his true passion dirt track late models. He started his humble beginning driving in the six cylinder class at Macon Speedway. Even though he never set the world on fire as a driver, he did as a teacher and helping bring up some of the biggest names in late model racing today. Jerry started building race car trailers in the eighties, "Precision Trailers", which were a quick success. Introducing him to one of the leaders of race chassis manufacturers, Ray Callahan, which eventually became his mentor. The two had a quick connection and started working together almost immediately, bringing Bullitt Chassis to the highest level of late model chassis. Jerry never lost his passion for the sport and always stayed active in giving his input to drivers today. He was always quick to lend a hand to any and all that needed help on the race track, may it be borrowing parts or the use of his shop. Even into his later life you could always find Jerry at the race track or on the phone talking racing. He will be missed in the world of racing, as he will be missed in all of our hearts.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rose Jones-Hupp; children: Cody (Ali) Hupp and Casey (Stacy) Hupp; stepchildren Heath Jones, Bret Jones, and Crystal (Joe) Jackson; grandchildren: Logan Hupp, Conner Hupp, Brianna Jones, Blake Jones, Peyton Jones, Emily Jones, Ashley Jones, Braden Stukins, Hunter Jackson and Kinzer Jackson; great-grandchild, Oakland Hupp and a sister, Jenny Brown.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Dr. Khan and his staff and all the Nursing Staff at St. Mary's ICU for their wonderful care.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So saddened to hear of the passing of Jerry. He was a friend for many years, through drag racing and the Late Model. You will be missed so much...
Chuck and Tina Baird
December 28, 2020
Thanks Jerry for being one of the teachers who taught me everything I know about late models and for all the fun times we had going to the races all over the u ntied states.
Chris Ray
December 19, 2020
Jerry was such a good friend during our high school days. I hadn´t seen him for many years but still have fond memories of our friendship. Love to his family.
Kathy Myers Sharp
December 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences on your loss. May his peace bring you comfort.
Angie Kramer
December 16, 2020
Cody and family, My deepest sympathy. Your dad was a great guy moving mountains one scoop at a time and enjoying every moment of his tasks. I will forever maintain fond memories of him.
Eric Thiele
December 15, 2020
Cody and family, so very sorry for your loss.
SidneyAnn Fruchtl
December 15, 2020
Rose our thoughts and prayer for you and your family at this difficult time.
Nancy Metcalf
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss Rose. Praying for you & your family
Ronald D Woodworth
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of your lost, Jerry will be greatly missed! He and I grew up in the neighborhood on View St. We also went to school together at Garfield Grade School. We have seen each other over the years but Jerry always made you feel like it was just yesterday. I thought a lot of Jerry, will miss that smile!!
Linda (Miller) Umphryes
December 15, 2020
