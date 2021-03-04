Menu
Gerald Joseph Moynihan
FUNERAL HOME
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL

Gerald Joseph Moynihan

Dec. 5, 1937 - Feb. 23, 2021

ANTIOCH - Gerald

Joseph Moynihan, age 83, passed away at his home in Antioch, surrounded by his children and family on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born December 5, 1937 in Ann Arbor, MI.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Natalie Sharon Moynihan, married on December 31, 1987; children: Laura (John), Patti, Kelley, Joseph (Christine), Jerry, Tina (Richard), Andrew (Stacey) and Jason (Jamie); 23 grandchildren: Christine (Matt), Joshua (Frances), John Jr., Tabitha, Trisha (Aaron), Ashley (Levi), Amber, Alisha, Brandon (Morgan), Jessica (Nick), Traci (Tim), Jordan, Jerry III, Alex, Kyle, Logan, Joshua, Samantha, Lucas, Ethan, Josalynn (Cory), Jayden, and Jeynnah; and 20 great-grandchildren. Siblings: David (Paulette) and Patricia (Jerry); nephews: Randy, Doug, Terry, Jonathon, Scott, David, and Heidi; and cousins; Terry Jr., Traci, Jonathon, James, Matthew, James, Kyle, Caleb, Aiden and Ethan. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Moynihan; his mother, Dorothy Black; sister, Anna Billiter; two grandchildren: Zachery Williams and Summer Williams; and his first wife LeeJean Ann White. Married June 3, 1961.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.StrangFuneral.org.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL
Mar
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Keep trusting in the future promise that one day you will see your love one again. (Isa.65:17)

ND,AZ
February 28, 2021
Rest in peace Grandpa! No more pain! I'm sure you're watching down on all of us. Love you!
Christine
Grandchild
February 26, 2021
