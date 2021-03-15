Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald John "Jerry" Sheehy Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Gerald "Jerry" John Sheehy Jr.

Dec. 1, 1939 - March 9, 2021

DECATUR - Gerald "Jerry" John Sheehy Jr. rose to heaven suddenly on Tuesday, March 9th, with family at his side at St Mary's Hospital, his birthplace.

He never met a stranger, a man with no ego and had many a great friend and few foes.

He had three passions: family, which included everyone he met, a devoted law enforcement career where he treated all with empathy and compassion, his Irish Catholic root lead to his "Shenanigans." If you asked him his greatest passion, it was the unconditional love he received from his wife Jean Laurice of 52 years, his purple-haired wonder. He will be greatly missed by his children Leigh, Johnny, Patrick, Michael; son and daughters in law: Joey, Kelly and Jenny; grandchildren: Casey, Dylan, Caroline, Quinton, Aidan, Kaitlyn, Cloe; great grandchildren: Beckhem and Macklin.

"Put me in a wooden box, take me out to the back yard, and have a mass said for me on my journey to heaven" was all that that good Irish Catholic asked.

A special thanks to his Spiritual healer, Father Joe Malloy, who provided dad with blessings and communion at home.

Please join the family Saturday, April 10th, at Holy Family Parish: visitation 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., mass to follow. A private family burial will follow at Camp Butler Cemetery later.

Jerry's generosity and heart were BIG; please send memorials to Tunnels to Towers and St Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Family Parish
IL
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I´m so sad to hear of Uncle John´s passing. I had not seen him since a reunion many years ago for Grandma Lucy, but I always remembered him as my favorite Sheehy Uncle. And I still have the incredible book he made after going to Ireland to research the family. Sending many prayers and love for his family.
Terri Sheehy
May 6, 2021
Jerry was a great guy and a good friend. I never saw him without a smile on his face. I will miss him. I have great memories of our Law Enforcement days
Mark Cheviron
March 17, 2021
His passing has left a gaping hole in our lives. He was like a brother.
Jerry & Dorothy Shields
March 16, 2021
It's hard to understand why people are taken from us, but find comfort in knowing he had a well-lived life. He was special.
Bill Harmon
March 15, 2021
You´re the greatest jerry will miss you buddy
Patrick Omara
March 15, 2021
So sorry for the families loss of Jerry. I was blessed to have known your family since I moved to the neighborhood. Found memories of gatherings at your home. May you all find peace. Love Ron.
Ron Gillen
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results