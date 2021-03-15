Gerald "Jerry" John Sheehy Jr.

Dec. 1, 1939 - March 9, 2021

DECATUR - Gerald "Jerry" John Sheehy Jr. rose to heaven suddenly on Tuesday, March 9th, with family at his side at St Mary's Hospital, his birthplace.

He never met a stranger, a man with no ego and had many a great friend and few foes.

He had three passions: family, which included everyone he met, a devoted law enforcement career where he treated all with empathy and compassion, his Irish Catholic root lead to his "Shenanigans." If you asked him his greatest passion, it was the unconditional love he received from his wife Jean Laurice of 52 years, his purple-haired wonder. He will be greatly missed by his children Leigh, Johnny, Patrick, Michael; son and daughters in law: Joey, Kelly and Jenny; grandchildren: Casey, Dylan, Caroline, Quinton, Aidan, Kaitlyn, Cloe; great grandchildren: Beckhem and Macklin.

"Put me in a wooden box, take me out to the back yard, and have a mass said for me on my journey to heaven" was all that that good Irish Catholic asked.

A special thanks to his Spiritual healer, Father Joe Malloy, who provided dad with blessings and communion at home.

Please join the family Saturday, April 10th, at Holy Family Parish: visitation 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., mass to follow. A private family burial will follow at Camp Butler Cemetery later.

Jerry's generosity and heart were BIG; please send memorials to Tunnels to Towers and St Jude Children's Research Hospital.