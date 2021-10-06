Gerhard Andre Roelleke

Aug. 22, 1947 - Aug. 25, 2021

MIAMI, Florida - Gerhard Andre Roelleke, 74, of Florida, passed away August 25, 2021 as a result of an accident.

There are no local services scheduled at this time.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Roelleke; mother, Irmgard Keim; son, Andre Roelleke (Amanda); daughters: Kim Reynolds (Grant), Jennifer Fortner (Joe), Christa Jordan (Jon), and Beth Lewis (Ryan); step- son Troy Pridemore; and step-daughter Nicole Whitaker; and 18 grandchildren.

Gerhard was born in Germany but grew up in Switzerland after he turned 8. After high school, he traveled the world. When he was in his early 20's, he got married in London and had a son named Andre. In the mid 1970's, he came to America. After a few years, he got married and had three daughters. Kimberly was the oldest, and the twins Jennifer and Christa. In the last few months, he also found out that he had a daughter named Beth. He had 18 grandchildren and he loved each of them tremendously!