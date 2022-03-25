Gladys Jessie McCann

Nov. 14, 1930 - March 22, 2022

DECATUR - Gladys Jessie McCann, 91, of Decatur, passed away March 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Gladys' honor may be made to a charity of your choice.

Gladys was born November 14, 1930, in Anniston, AL, the daughter of Allen R. and Mildred (Dubois) Fuller. She attended Decatur Public Schools, Stephens College in Columbia, MO, and graduated from MacMurry College in Jacksonville, IL, in 1953.

She married Russell McCann on August 4, 1955, and spent 66-years of happiness with her family. Together, they had three wonderful children: Paul; who married Rebecca Vogel and lives in Decatur; David; who married Barbara Geddes and lives in Pasadena, CA; and Martha, who married Toby Lazor, who is now deceased, and she lives in Missouri City, TX. Her grandchildren are: William and Jennifer McCann, Scott and Katherine McCann and Derek and Katherine Lazor.

Life has been very good. Gladys loved being with her family and she had ultimate love and admiration for her husband, Russell.

