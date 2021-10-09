Glenn Farrar

March 14, 1933 - Oct. 7, 2021

DECATUR - Glenn Farrar 88, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A graveside service to celebrate Glenn's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawsonw-wikoff.com.

Glenn was born March 14, 1933, in Schuyler County, IL, the son of Lester and Cynthia M. (Williams) Farrar. He retired from Caterpillar as a supervisor in the shipping department. Glenn married Sarah L. Doty on July 25, 1969. He was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, enjoyed: hunting, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He was a member of the APA and liked to play billiards. Glenn had formerly served as a leader in Boy Scouts of America.

Surviving is his wife, Sarah of Decatur; children: Jane Jones of Decatur, Richard Farrar of Decatur, Cynthia Farrar (Al Gardner) of Decatur, and Daniel Farrar (Susan) of Decatur; stepdaughters: Carrie Hays of Decatur and Laura Lowry of Montreal, MO; brothers: Jerry Farrar and Lee Farrar both of Peoria; eighteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren also survive.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, June Shores; and his grandson, Richard Charles Farrar.