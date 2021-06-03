Glenna M. (Dechert) Lawson

Jan. 13, 1926 - June 1, 2021

STONINGTON - Glenna M. (Dechert) Lawson, 95 of Stonington passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 9:44 a.m. at her home in Stonington, IL. She was born on January 13, 1926 in Stonington, IL the daughter of Glenn and Mamie (Unser) Dechert. She married Harold Lawson in Stonington, IL and he preceded her in death on November 5, 2000.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda DeVore of Stonington, IL; grandchildren: Venise (Dean) McWard of Taylorville, IL, Dr. Leslie DeVore of Stonington, IL; great-grandson: Jacob McWard; sisters: Alice (Don) Tirey of Albuquerque, NM; sisters-in-law: Mildred Kilhoffer of Mechanicsburg, IL and Audrey Dechert of Taylorville, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her beloved caregivers: Julia England, Rita Morgan and Becky Pattarozzi. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister: Vivian Berkley, brothers: Richard Dechert, Gene Dechert and Roy Dechert.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stonington United Methodist Church in Stonington with Pastor Caleb McGregor officiating. Burial will be in Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, IL.

Memorials may be made to Stonington Rescue Squad P.O. Box 77 Stonington, IL 62567 or Stonington United Methodist Church 304 N Elm St, Stonington, IL 62567

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

