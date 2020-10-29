Gloria J. Durbin

Feb. 6, 1944 - Oct. 26, 2020

DECATUR - Gloria J. Durbin, 76, of Decatur, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in Prairie Creek Village, Decatur.

Services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Christian Church with Pastor Steve DeVore officiating. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church or the American Cancer Society. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.TanzyusLoganmemorialpages.com.

Gloria was born February 6, 1944 at home in rural Christian County near Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Floyd G. and Evelyn M. Rodman Dial. She graduated from Moweaqua High School in 1962 and later attended Richland Community College, graduating with an Associate's Degree in 2001. She worked at Federal Mutual Insurance Co., Myers Industries, and retired from Illinois Power after 26 years of service. Gloria was a member of Antioch Christian Church and spent many hours researching the church's 161 years of history. She was also a member of the Fairlane Club of America.

She married Elton Holsted on October 11, 1963. He preceded her on May 5, 1988. Later she married Denny L. Durbin on September 15, 1990. Gloria is survived by her husband, Denny L. of Decatur; stepson Dennis L. (Tammy) Durbin of Peoria, IL; step-grandsons Doug (Casie) Bailey of Metamora, IL, Steven (Rebecca) Durbin of Houston, Texas, and Scott Durbin of Pensacola, FL; and four step-great grandchildren. Also surviving are 13 nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; brothers: Jack Dial, James Dial, Bill Dial; sister: Mary C. Hudson; and stepson, Todd Durbin.