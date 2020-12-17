Gloria Marie Stolley

June 9, 1933 - Dec. 13, 2020

DECATUR - Gloria Marie Stolley, 87, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Gloria was born June 9, 1933, in Decatur, IL to Austin and Marie Augusta (Yobski) Green. She graduated from Decatur High in 1951 and was especially proud of her graduation from Decatur Macon County Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. Gloria volunteered at Decatur Public Library and LSA Thrift Store for many years. She married Edwin K. Stolley on December 14, 1958 in Decatur, IL. He passed away on April 27, 2012.

She is survived by her sister, Lois (Ken) Lynch; nieces: Karen Clark, Mary Kay (Fred) Pauk and Karen Hazen; nephews: Jim Lynch and Tom Lynch, Jeffrey Freeman, Ken (Mary Ann) Stolley and Kevin (Kelly) Stolley; great-niece, Crystal Freeman Etnier; great-nephew, Chadd (Trena) Freeman; and cousin, Janis Karasch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin; her niece, Debbie Stolley Freeman and her cousin, Bill Karasch.

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Gloria Stolley will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family of Gloria Stolley is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.