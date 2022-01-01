Gregory A. Kraus

Died on Dec. 21, 2021

GRINESVILLE, Florida - Gregory A. Kraus, 61 of Grinesville, FL, formerly of Decatur, died at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with his daughter by his side, after a long battle with cancer.

Greg was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 65/137 and worked in several states making many friends along the way. If you were one of those friends, we know you had a great time! and probably stayed out too late! Greg loved a good time!

Surviving daughters: Rachel (Doug) Henderson, Emily (Dominic), baby on the way, Riley Kraus (Chris Widder); grandchildren: Colton, Ashlyn, Evelyn, Eden; and granddaughter in February due date 22; brothers: Michael, Gary, Stephen; sisters: Patricia, Barbara, Paula.

Preceded by parents, Paul and Mary; and brother, Paul David.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be held in Florida.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care assisting with the arrangements.