Gregory A. Kraus
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Gregory A. Kraus

Died on Dec. 21, 2021

GRINESVILLE, Florida - Gregory A. Kraus, 61 of Grinesville, FL, formerly of Decatur, died at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with his daughter by his side, after a long battle with cancer.

Greg was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 65/137 and worked in several states making many friends along the way. If you were one of those friends, we know you had a great time! and probably stayed out too late! Greg loved a good time!

Surviving daughters: Rachel (Doug) Henderson, Emily (Dominic), baby on the way, Riley Kraus (Chris Widder); grandchildren: Colton, Ashlyn, Evelyn, Eden; and granddaughter in February due date 22; brothers: Michael, Gary, Stephen; sisters: Patricia, Barbara, Paula.

Preceded by parents, Paul and Mary; and brother, Paul David.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be held in Florida.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care assisting with the arrangements.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 1, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Greg was a senior when I began my teaching career at St. Teresa. He always seemed to really enjoy life to it´s fullest. So sorry for your loss.
David & Carol Rayhill
January 3, 2022
Lone Oak, Eskers, The Wagon. We sure played alot of shuffleboard. Always a good time. RIP Greg
Connie Matherly
Friend
January 1, 2022
