Decatur Herald & Review
Gregory Lynn Pieszala
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Spring Grove Funeral Home - Main
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH

Gregory Lynn Pieszala

Nov. 21, 1948 - Feb. 20, 2021

MONROE, Ohio - Gregory Lynn Pieszala was born November 21, 1948 in Decatur, IL and resided in Monroe, OH. He was in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971. His career started at Staley's in Decatur, then transitioned to the automotive industry as a Quality Engineer with Zexel/Valeo. Gregg was a loving, fun-spirited, kindhearted man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He passed away on February 20, 2021.

He leaves behind Linda, his loving wife of 38 years; his daughters: Jill (Matt) Vickers, Amanda (Jason) Green, and Katie (Antonee) Weinbrecht; his sisters: Vickie (Jay) Manship, Chris (Alan) Perry, Mary (Bink) Brauer, and Ruth (Larry) Poteet; brother, Skip Pieszala; his grandchildren: Kallie, Ryan, Cole, and Charlie; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at United Methodist Church of Mt. Zion, IL (1220 W. Main St, Mt Zion, IL 62549) on March 6, 2021 at 11:00AM Central Time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A memorial slideshow can be found in Gregg's obituary at springgrove.org.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church of Mt. Zion
1220 W. Main St, Mt Zion, IL
Spring Grove Funeral Home - Main
Deep sympathy and condolences to Gregg's wife, family, siblings and friends. We were childhood friends, and we spent many years in each other's company. God Bless each of you through this sorrow.
Steve kitchens
May 2, 2021
