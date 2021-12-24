Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Harold "Dean" Burrous
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Harold "Dean" Burrous

Nov. 1, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2021

DECATUR - Harold "Dean" Burrous, beloved husband and father, passed away at his home on Saturday December 11, 2021.

Born in Decatur, IL, on November 1, 1939, he was a member of the United States Army (1958-1961) and member of the Army Reserve (1961-1964). He was employed at Bridgestone Firestone Manufactory from where he retired as a die-maker after 37 years. In recent years, Dean was a real estate agent, most recently with Vieweg Real Estate.

He is survived by wife Kay; son, Douglas Burrous (Shannon); stepchildren: Jamie Penk (Rachel) and Nicole Dennison (Eric); grandchildren: Jaxson Burrous, Riley Burrous, Stacy Pajak (Mike), and Phillip Burrous Jr. (Bianca); great-grandchildren: Grayson and Harry; and sister, Mary Creekmur (Lloyd).

He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Sr.; three brothers, and one sister.

Services will be private, and memorials are to be omitted. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Tanzyus Logan at the request of the deceased. Dean will be deeply missed and was greatly loved by all.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 24, 2021.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
I grew up with Dean on No. Main St., he loved snake hunting in the creek behind Chaps he was a typical kid & why I hate snakes!! As an adult he always took a moment out to talk, was always a super nice guy. Dean will be missed by all that knew him. RIP old childhood friend
Donna Ambroise Reinhardt
Friend
December 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dean's passing. He sold us our house in 2012 after working with us for over 2 years. He was so kind and helpful. I am so sorry for your loss
Sandy Kaufman
December 24, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I cannot even begin to tell you how much he helped me at Firestone. He was a very good man!
Jim Halvachs
Work
December 24, 2021
