Harold E. Phelps

Nov. 11, 1938 - March 11, 2021

LOVINGTON- Harold E. Phelps, 82, of Lovington, IL, passed away at his residence at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A celebration of Harold's life will be held at the First Church of God Family Life Center at 101 N. Washington in Lovington at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Keller Cemetery with military rites by the Lovington American Legion Post 429. Assisting with the arrangements is Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Traxler will be officiating.

Harold was born November 11, 1938, in Lovington, IL. He was the son of Delmar and Mary (Woolridge) Phelps. Harold married Mary Jo (Davis) on February 28, 1958.

He is survived by his wife; and two sons: Tim (Terry) of North Aurora, IL, and Troy (Christie) of Martinsville, IN; grandchildren: Marc (Noel) Phelps, Matthew (Mackenzie) Phelps, Kyle (Courtney) Phelps, Kelsey (Jason) Bjork, Jacob (Sady) Cranfill, and Hayley (Chase) Angrick. He also leaves 10 great grandchildren: Chatham, Fisher, Porter, Cooper, Liam, Brock, Blake, Mackenzie, Carter and Ryker. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Delmar, Jr., Donald, and Jerry.

Harold worked at Progress Industries in Arthur, IL; at Bridgestone Firestone in Decatur, and at Sam's Club in Decatur. Harold served in the Army National Guard for many years. Harold loved sports. For over 40 years he enjoyed refereeing high school basketball and football games. He also umpired baseball for Decatur's Park District for 10 years.

Harold was an active member of the LaPlace Church of the Brethren, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.

The family requests that memorials be made to the LaPlace Church of the Brethren and the Lovington First Church of God.