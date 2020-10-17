Harriet (Pope) Burgett

Nov. 16, 1928 - Oct. 11, 2020

LATHAM - Harriet (Pope) Burgett, 91, of Latham passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Due to COVID restrictions, private family graveside services will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Harriet was born at home on November 16, 1928 in Latham, the only daughter of Dr. Harry O. Pope and Fern (Beshears) Pope. She married Harold Burgett on February 25, 1950, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1980.

Harriet was a 1946 Niantic High School graduate, attended and graduated from Millikin University where she was a Zeta Tau Alpha sorority member which provided lifelong friendships. Harriet also received advanced degrees in Library Science from the University of Illinois. Harriet was a substitute teacher in the Warrensburg-Latham school system; much to the chagrin of her sons! Subsequently, she was employed as the librarian for the Warrensburg-Latham High School and finally at the Illiopolis High School. Harriet loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Harriet was an avid reader, traveler, antiques collector and enjoyed research of family genealogy. She had many travel adventures with her good friend Joann Williams and explored Natchez Trace, Oregon Trail, and multiple Presidential Libraries. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a long time member of the Latham United Methodist Church.

Harriet is survived by her sons: Gary Burgett (Sally) of Champaign, Greg Burgett (Connie) and Jeff Burgett of Latham; her grandchildren: Abby (Burgett) Crull (Josh) of Champaign, Katelyn (Burgett) Shamhart (Vince) of Champaign, Elliott Burgett (Alisha) of Latham, Tara (Burgett) Conaway (Dane) of Normal, Eric Burgett (Aimee) of Nashville and Evan Burgett (Fiancee Savanah) of Latham; four great granddaughters: Annabelle and Caroline Shamhart, Margot and Ruby Crull; and four great grandsons: Wynston and Edyson Conaway, Camden and Emmett Burgett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and in-laws Clarence and Clara Burgett.

In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials may be made to the Latham Volunteer Fire Department or to the Latham United Methodist Church or to the Greater Illinois Alzheimer's Association. Harriet's family would like to thank the staff of Vonderlieth Living Center for their care during her final years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.