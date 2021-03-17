Hazel Lorraine Erwin

Dec. 20, 1949 - Mar. 15, 2021

LOVINGTON - Hazel Lorraine Erwin, 71, of Lovington, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield with her family by her side.

Hazel was born December 20, 1949 in Chandler, Indiana the daughter of James Leslie and Hazel (Ballard) McVey Pierre. She was a devoted wife and homemaker. Hazel loved spending time with her family and friends and traveling. She married Keith Erwin on December 21, 1968.

Hazel is survived by her husband, Keith Sr.; children: Keith Erwin Jr., Kenneth Erwin, and Laurie Yeh; grandchildren: Cole, Hannah, Michael, and Ethan Erwin, Chase Edwards, Hunter Edwards, and Connor Yeh; great-grandson, Elijah Edwards; sisters: May Kercheval and Candice (Dwayne) Smiley; and brothers: Lloyd Leslie and Otto Leslie.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Jim and Dennis Leslie.

Graveside services to celebrate her life will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 19, 2021 at Croninger Cemetery in Cisco.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.