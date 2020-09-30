Menu
Helen F. Stahl

Nov. 22, 1919 - Sept. 27, 2020

NINANTIC - Helen F. Stahl, 100, of Niantic, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur.

Helen was born November 22, 1919 in Warrensburg, IL, the daughter of Sheldon and Erma (Dingman) Parks. She was a devoted homemaker and member of the Niantic Christian Church. Helen loved to help people and care for the elderly. She volunteered for thirty years at the DMH Coffee Shop. Helen enjoyed gardening and biking. She married Lawrence Stahl December 29, 1941. He preceded her in death July 3, 1974.

Helen is survived by her daughter Ann DelRosso and grandchildren Alicia (Scott) Bennett and Kevin DelRosso.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Lorene Lawrence.

Graveside services to celebrate Helen's life will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Long Point Cemetery in Niantic. Memorials are suggested to the Niantic Christian Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
