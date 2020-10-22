Helen G. Crew

Nov. 2, 1920 - Oct. 18, 2020

URBANDALE, Iowa - Helen G. Crew passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, just 15 days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born November 2, 1920 in Bedford Co., PA in the family farmhouse, where she lived until the age of 23. Helen was the youngest of nine children, she had seven brothers and one sister. On a whim, she picked up and went to nurse's training in Johnstown, PA. After receiving her RN, she worked at Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, PA where she met her future husband Morton Ralph Crew, who was there doing his internship in medicine. They only had seven dates before Dr. Crew enlisted in the Navy, but Helen waited for him and they married in 1946. Together they raised three girls in Decatur, IL, where Morton was a pediatrician and Helen was his nurse. They enjoyed many years of golfing and fishing together. After Morton's passing, Helen eventually moved to Urbandale, IA to be closer to family. She loved her home on the Urbandale golf course and enjoyed walking the bike trails and the halls at Merle Hay Mall, then joined the Urbandale Senior Center where she exercised everyday until the age of 99! She was known for her motto "Just keep moving", and her example of healthy eating. Helen made new friends and enjoyed retirement living after moving to Woodlands Creek about a year ago. Helen was a long-time active member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), and for the past 24 years was a member of Covenant Christian Church, Urbandale.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Morton Crew, MD, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters: Tana Thomas (Cal) Santa Barbara, CA, VeeAnn Cartwright (Paul) Urbandale, and Sally Farone (Lou) Naples, FL; her granddaughters: Kelly Gruenhaupt (Mark), Stacey Voigt (Willy), grandson, Chad McDonald; and eight great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and countless friends.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Urbandale Food Pantry. Helen loved feeding people and sharing her resources with those in need. A virtual service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.caldwellparrish.com.