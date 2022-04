Helen V. Kater

DECATUR - Helen V. Kater, 90 of Decatur died 3:49 pm. Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Clara Villa Nursing Home Decatur.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Prairie Avenue Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in South Macon Township Cemetery in Macon, IL. Memorials may be made to Prairie Avenue Christian Church Decatur, IL.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.