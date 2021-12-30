Holly Christine Coffman

Jun 16, 1985 - Dec. 26, 2021

DECATUR - Holly Christine (Bobbit) Coffman, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Holly was born on June 16, 1985, in Fayetteville, NC, at Fort Bragg, the daughter of Kim and Todd. She married Troy Coffman on September 26, 2015. She was a bright and vibrant soul with an immense amount of love in her heart for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family outdoors, soaking up the sun. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. She loved her dog Jazz, who will miss her greatly.

Holly is survived by her husband, Troy Coffman of Decatur; parents, Kim Black and husband, Randy of Decatur and Todd Bobbit and wife, Bobbi of King George, VA; in laws, Lisa and Mike Coffman of Decatur; grandmother, Maxine Gillum of Decatur; grandfather, James Terry Bobbit of Dalton City; brother, Todd Jr. of King George, VA; step sisters: Tara and Carla of La Plata, MD; step-brothers: Jason of Fort Mill, SC, Brandon and Justin of Decatur; brother in law, Alex of Decatur; aunts: Debbie (Terry) of Decatur, Kay (Max) of Harristown, Tam (Wayne) of Decatur, Tanya (David) of Dalton City; uncles: Rick (Linda) of Decatur, James (Sheila) of Hattiesburg, MS; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She will be greatly missed by all.

A service to honor and celebrate Holly's life will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Holly will be laid to rest in Mt. Gilead Cemetery at a later date.

