Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Holly Christine Coffman
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Holly Christine Coffman

Jun 16, 1985 - Dec. 26, 2021

DECATUR - Holly Christine (Bobbit) Coffman, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Holly was born on June 16, 1985, in Fayetteville, NC, at Fort Bragg, the daughter of Kim and Todd. She married Troy Coffman on September 26, 2015. She was a bright and vibrant soul with an immense amount of love in her heart for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family outdoors, soaking up the sun. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. She loved her dog Jazz, who will miss her greatly.

Holly is survived by her husband, Troy Coffman of Decatur; parents, Kim Black and husband, Randy of Decatur and Todd Bobbit and wife, Bobbi of King George, VA; in laws, Lisa and Mike Coffman of Decatur; grandmother, Maxine Gillum of Decatur; grandfather, James Terry Bobbit of Dalton City; brother, Todd Jr. of King George, VA; step sisters: Tara and Carla of La Plata, MD; step-brothers: Jason of Fort Mill, SC, Brandon and Justin of Decatur; brother in law, Alex of Decatur; aunts: Debbie (Terry) of Decatur, Kay (Max) of Harristown, Tam (Wayne) of Decatur, Tanya (David) of Dalton City; uncles: Rick (Linda) of Decatur, James (Sheila) of Hattiesburg, MS; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She will be greatly missed by all.

A service to honor and celebrate Holly's life will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Holly will be laid to rest in Mt. Gilead Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss Troy and to Holly´s family so sorry again for your loss
Cheryl Blankenship
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results