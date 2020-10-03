Homer M. Litz

June 14, 1940 - Oct. 1, 2020

MOUNT ZION - Homer M. Litz 80, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away in his residence at 10:27 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020.

A service celebrating Homer's life will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Mt. Zion Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Homer was born June 14, 1940, in Montgomery County, IL the son of Homer C. and Nellie (Thompson) Litz. He married Phyllis I. Burkhead on December 23, 1962. Homer retired from Firestone Tire Company. He had served in the US Army. Homer was a member of Mt. Zion Christian Church, enjoyed wood working and teasing his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife: Phyllis of Mt. Zion; children: June Easterling of Mississippi, Melvin L. Litz (Maria) of Washington, Judy Osborne (Tracy) of Decatur, IL, Julie Stolz (Bruce) of Blue Mound, IL and Jamie Kimler of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Bridget, Heidi, Noah, Natasha, Alexandria, Christopher, Tyler, Jeremy, James, Bruce, Wade, and Addison; great-grandchildren: Wren, Lucas, Silas, and Isabelle; nine brothers and sisters also survive.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents.