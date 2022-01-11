Howard Lee Dunham

July 9, 1938 - Jan. 7, 2022

DECATUR – Howard Lee Dunham, now flying high with the angels, was called home by our Lord and Savior on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Born July 9, 1938, in Bluffs, IL, Howard always helped others and thought of others before himself. This is especially true in the 56 years of love and loyalty he gave his loving wife Betty (Workman) whom he married on October 25, 1965. They were truly a match made in heaven and equal sparring partners through thick and thin.

Always a kind gentleman with a contagious laugh and smile that lit up the faces of everyone in the room. He had a love of animals, their pet cat Miss Kitty and the neighborhood husky that he often spent time with and took walks to the creek with.

Howard served in the U.S. Air Force from June 11, 1957, until June 9, 1961, as a mechanic. He absolutely loved planes and was an active member in the Decatur Aero Commander R/C Club. Competing around the country and actively taking care of the flying field when he wasn't building or flying.

He worked for Borden Chemicals in Illiopolis until his retirement. He then worked part-time for Dust & Sons until a few years ago. We will truly miss him. We have the memory of a living example of kindness, love and loyalty to our country and others.

Surviving his wife, Betty; nephews: Kelly Jenkins, Kevin Jenkins, and Kyle Jenkins; great-nephews: Tommy Jenkins and Johnny Jenkins; good friend Eric Bonds; cousins and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharon Jenkins.

Funeral services to celebrate Howard's life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before the services. Casual attire is suggested. Burial with military rites will follow in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

