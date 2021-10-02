Menu
Howard Ray Peverly
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home
112 E Main St
Greentown, IN

Howard Ray Peverly

Jan. 12, 1942 - Aug. 14, 2021

GREENTOWN - Howard Ray Peverly, 79, Greentown, passed away 10:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born January 12, 1942, in Decatur, IL, the son of the late Joseph Emery and Doris Isabel (Ferrill) Peverly. On April 17, 1977, he married Donna (Dearth), and she survives.

Howard graduated high school in 1960 from Mazon Verona Kinsman High School in Mazon, IL. He achieved a Master's in Agriculture Economics from the University of Illinois. He served as a Farm Specialist with University of Illinois Cooperative Extension. Despite a serious accident in 1968, Howard was determined to go back to that line work and later spent many years as a loyal employee of Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM). Howard was a member of McKinnley Presbyterian Church, Jay Cee's, and the Retired Men's Association. He volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and did missionary work in the Yucatan Peninsula building homes. Howard loved vegetable gardening, traveling, snuggling with his grandchildren and taking cruises around the world with his wife.

In addition to his wife, Donna, Howard is survived by his children: Tammy (Keith) McBride, Danielle (Jason Carpenter) Mitchell; siblings: David (Patricia) Peverly, Elizabeth (Marvin) Schnitzler; grandchildren: Michaela Anne Goodspeed, Sean Robert Mitchell, Jenna Faith Goodspeed, and Jessica Grace Goodspeed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Isabel Peverly; son, Robert Leroy Gillespie; and brother, George (Jane) Peverly.

A Celebration of Life will be held October 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820.

Please RSVP via eVite http://evite.me/72PNjJDqzz or directly to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler-Stout Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
2101 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.