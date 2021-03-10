Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard E. Schroeder
FUNERAL HOME
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN

Howard E. Schroeder

Dec. 2, 1932 - Mar. 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Howard E. Schroeder, 88, of Indianapolis, formerly of Decatur and Peoria, IL, passed away March 5, 2021.

He was born December 2, 1932 in Decatur, IL, to the late Karl and Helen Nalefski Schroeder. Howard was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois, and retired from Caterpillar after 33 years as an architect. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8115 Oaklandon Rd., Indianapolis.

Graveside services will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur, IL, at 2:30 p.m. (Central Time).

Howard is survived by his children: Russ (Barb), Jeff (Lori), and Sue (Joe) Vertin; grandchildren: Michael (Jessica Gibbs), Kelly, Jason, Amanda (Carl) Kumzi, Carrie (Matt) McCormack, Ryan and Jamie; and great-granddaughter, Eva. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary; and brother, Ken.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church Building Fund, Indianapolis.

Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
8115 Oaklandon Rd., Indianapolis, IN
Mar
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
8115 Oaklandon Rd., Indianapolis, IN
Mar
12
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Howard was a wonderful next door neighbor and he will be missed. We are greatly saddened about the loss. Prayers for the family...

Tasker Day
Cheryl Erdmier
Tasker Day
Neighbor
March 11, 2021
The Martin Family
March 8, 2021
Keeping the Schroeder family in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Ann Martin
Friend
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results