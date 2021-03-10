Howard E. Schroeder

Dec. 2, 1932 - Mar. 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Howard E. Schroeder, 88, of Indianapolis, formerly of Decatur and Peoria, IL, passed away March 5, 2021.

He was born December 2, 1932 in Decatur, IL, to the late Karl and Helen Nalefski Schroeder. Howard was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois, and retired from Caterpillar after 33 years as an architect. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8115 Oaklandon Rd., Indianapolis.

Graveside services will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur, IL, at 2:30 p.m. (Central Time).

Howard is survived by his children: Russ (Barb), Jeff (Lori), and Sue (Joe) Vertin; grandchildren: Michael (Jessica Gibbs), Kelly, Jason, Amanda (Carl) Kumzi, Carrie (Matt) McCormack, Ryan and Jamie; and great-granddaughter, Eva. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary; and brother, Ken.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church Building Fund, Indianapolis.

