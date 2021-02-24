Menu
Ina M. Woodworth
FUNERAL HOME
Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL

Ina M. Woodworth

Aug. 25, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2021

SHERMAN - Ina M. Woodworth, 85, of Sherman, IL, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Ina was born August 25, 1935 in Kansas City, MO, to John and Lillian Lindeman Biringer. She married Phillip J. Woodworth on August 28, 1955 in Quincy. He preceded her in death November 5, 1990. Also, preceding her in death were her parents and one son, Steven.

Ina is survived by two daughters: Christina (Roger) Blickensderfer of Sherman, Debra (Edward) Mattison of St. Louis, four grandchildren: Rachel (Andy) Amsbaugh of Washington, IL, Timothy Woodworth of Norman, OK, David Blickensderfer of St. Louis, Phillip Scherer of Las Vegas, NM; two great grandchildren: Zachary and Isaac Amsbaugh; and one sister, Linda Rosson of Kansas City, MO.

Ina was a dual member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church in Decatur and Parkway Christian Church in Springfield. She was a past member of Order of the Eastern Star and Sigma Kappa Sorority.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Mackinaw Christian Church. The Reverends Judith Guy and Jason Butterick will officiate.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Social distancing and appropriate masks are requested. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Christian Church or Prairie Avenue Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mackinaw Christian Church
IL
Feb
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Mackinaw Christian Church
IL
Our families have been intertwined, since you came to the Palestine Christian Church in 1965. We have spent many fun times with you all and gone through several bad times with you, including staying with you when Steve came home from the Mayo Clinic and when your Dad passed away. One special time was when your folks talked us into going with them to the New York World's Fair and on to our church's International Conention in Puerto Rico. We 3 visited you many week-ends in Macinaw and a few times in Decatur. In Springfield, it was down to me a few times. I'm sorry I can't be with you this time, but I'm with you in spirit and in prayer. I'll be calling you soon. Love, Cheryl
Cheryl Mefford
February 26, 2021
Memories ... movies, popcorn, Steak & Shake long talks over milkshakes & on the phone Prairie Avenue Christian Church You always said, "ours is an odd and wonderful friendship". I´m odd and you´re wonderful. RIP Ina Wonderful Woodworth
Martica
February 26, 2021
Condolences for your loss.
Andrew Barrick
February 24, 2021
