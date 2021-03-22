Ira J. Simpson

Dec. 6, 1932 - March 20, 2021

DECATUR - Ira J.

Simpson, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away at 3:35 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A Vigil Prayer service will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, with visitation following until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Henry Cemetery, Henry, IL. Memorials may be made to Boys Club of America or St. James Catholic Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Ira was born December 6, 1932 in Rutland, IL the son of Olaf and Beulah (Hilliard) Simpson. He married Mary V. Ries on August 9, 1952 and would proudly share how blessed he was to celebrate sixty-eight years of marriage. Ira had served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He worked for the GMNO Railroad as a Station Agent and went on to be an Insurance Adjuster for the railroad. Ira was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and encouraging others to garden.

Surviving are his wife, Mary of Decatur; children: Michael Simpson (Lynn) of Conroe, TX, Betty Heggemeier of Decatur, Mark Simpson of Henry, IL, Greg Simpson (Bob Rowe) of Champaign, IL, and Julie Rawlings (Peter) of Helsingborg, Sweden; sisters: Mary Fowler of Bloomington, IL and Emma Duncan of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren: James Rawlings, Jenny Rawlings, Henry Rawlings, Adam Simpson, and Amy Lavergne; four great-grandchildren also survive.

Ira was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister.