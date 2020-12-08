Menu
FORSYTH - Irene M. Carroll, 92, of Forsyth, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Irene was born November 20, 1928, in Decatur, IL. A homemaker, Irene was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She married John Carroll and he preceded her in death. Irene was also preceded in death by her daughter Tamara Kuhn.

Surviving is her niece, Mary Krohn of Bethany; her only son-in-law Ralph Kuhn of Leland, NC, who was married to Irene's daughter Tammy for 42 years, and her only grandchild Doug and his wife Laura who live in Wilmington, NC.

Graveside services followed by burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Graceland Cemetery. There will be no visitation. www.gracelandfairlawn.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Cemetery
IL
Ralph, Doug and family I just found out about Irene and Tammy. I am so sorry about your loss. I always depended on Jerry to keep me informed. My husband (Mike) passed away in May 2020. He had melanoma. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Sharon Tokarz
December 26, 2020
