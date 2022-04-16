Irene Howell

July 1, 1919 - April 14, 2022

CLINTON - Irene Howell, 102, of Clinton, IL, formerly of Maroa, IL, passed away 12:45 AM April 14, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Texas Christian Church.

Irene was born July 1, 1919, in DeWitt County, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Mabel (Manly) Lancaster. She married James W. Howell December 3, 1937, in Washington, IN. He passed away July 4, 1994.

Survivors include her son, Richard (Pam) Howell, Maroa, IL; and daughter-in-law, Melody Howell, Cisne, IL; four grandchildren: James (Kristie) Howell, Cisne, IL, Sarah (Jason) Slunaker, Calhoun, IL, Rebeccah (Chris) Tucker, Cisne, IL, and Zachary (Rebecca) Howell, Maroa, IL; eight great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Howell; and sister, Opal Thompson.

Irene was a member of the Texas Christian Church and loved her church family. She was a member of the DeWitt County HCEA for more than 65-years. She loved the outdoors, flowers and farm life. She was not only a homemaker but a helpmate alongside her husband on the farm. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother and will be missed by all that knew her.

