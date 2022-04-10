Iris Joy Vosahlik

July 25, 1951 - April 6, 2022

AVON, Indiana - Iris Joy Vosahlik, 70, Avon, went home to be with her Lord April 6, 2022.

She was born in Decatur, IL, to Lloyd Theodore Moeller and Willetta Eleanor (Lange) Moeller. She grew up in Decatur, and graduated from MacArthur High School in in 1969. Iris next worked in a number of jobs in administration including positions at Murphy, Jenney & Jones in Decatur, and McDonalds World Headquarters and KPMG both in Chicago, IL, before taking on her most cherished role as a homemaker, taking care of her family.

Iris loved taking in the sunshine on her daily morning walks through local parks. She was a sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Indiana Hoosiers and attended many games over the years. She was especially fond of her Cubbies. Iris had a loving and caring nature, always striving to anticipate and meet the needs of others. She took great joy in raising her daughters and watching her grandson play. Iris spent months every year preparing for Christmas, never failing to make it a special day full of gifts and memories.

Iris was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, Sandra; and aunts and uncles in her parents' families.

Survivors include her husband of 44-years, Garry William Vosahlik; daughters: Cynthia (Jonatan) Julcarima and Laura Vosahlik; grandson: Jordan Lucas Julcarima; siblings: James L. (Shirley) Moeller, Dennis R. (Linda) Moeller, Allen K. (Susan) Moeller.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for The Cure, 3500 Depauw Blvd #2070, Indianapolis, IN, 46268, or https://www.komen.org/community/indiana/.

Visitation will be held Tuesday April 12, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Visitation will continue at this location on Wednesday, beginning at 1:00 p.m., with Funeral services to be held there at 2:30 p.m. Burial will take place immediately after the service and a meal will follow. For online condolences and to view the service live, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.