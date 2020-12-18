Menu
Irwin Dale "Bud" Blickenstaff
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Cerro Gordo
111 S. Madison St.
Cerro Gordo, IL

Irwin Dale "Bud" Blickenstaff

CERRO GORDO - Irwin Dale "Bud" Blickenstaff, 87, of Cerro Gordo, passed away peacefully December 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Private family graveside services will held at Cerro Gordo Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family. Memorials in Bud's honor may be made to American Legion Post 117, 220 W. Wait Street, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818.

Bud was born December 31, 1932 at home in Piatt County. He married Connie Maurine Cripe on February 26, 1952 in La Place. She preceded in death on June 18, 2016. Bud proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After serving our country, he returned to work at A.E. Staley Manufacturing where he worked in the lab and as a pipefitter, retiring in 1990 after 40 years. Bud enjoyed antiquing and selling at flea markets with Connie, loved watching westerns, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a member of American Legion Post 117 in Cerro Gordo and was affiliated with the La Place Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by his children: Rhonda (Bruce) Kaylor of Decatur, Steve Blickenstaff of Bement, Mike Blickenstaff of Mattoon and Carol (Ed) Anderson of Mt. Pulaski; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters: Judy Tuvell of Cerro Gordo and Patricia Cripe of Sebring, FL; sister-in-law: Jean Blickenstaff of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 64 years, Connie; and two brothers: Robert Cole and David Blickenstaff.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry for the loss of your loved one.
Ed and Diane Lane
December 18, 2020
