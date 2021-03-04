Menu
Irwin S. Soliday
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Irwin S. Soliday

Feb. 24, 1918 - March 2, 2021

FORSYTH - Irwin S. Soliday, 103, of Forsyth, Illinois, formerly of Orland Park, Illinois passed away March 2, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard will follow the funeral service. Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, in Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church or Wounded Warrior Project.

Irwin was born on February 24, 1918, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Benjamin and Estelle (Spencer) Soliday. He married Roena Teters on February 21, 1948 in Chicago.

Irwin graduated from Englewood High School in Chicago and began his career in advertising with the National Tea Company in Chicago. He served with distinction with the 41st Infantry Division in the New Guinea campaign in World War II and loved to tell the story of playing cards with John Wayne while flying to Australia! Following the war, he returned to Chicago and continued his career with the firm of Ruth, Rauff and Ryan. He joined the Leo Burnett Advertising Company in 1957 and retired as Vice President of Print Production in 1981.

Irwin was a member of Central Christian Church, Decatur, the VFW Post #99 and American Legion Post 105. He served as past president of the 41st Infantry Division Association. Irwin was a Mason, Shriner, and member of the Scottish Rite.

Irwin is survived by his daughters: Debbie (Larry) Foster of Ft. Myers, Florida, Diana (Randy) Hubbs of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren: Laura (Mark) Kosinski of Bloomington, Illinois, Brad (Mandy) Richardson of Phoenix, Arizona, Amy (Jon) Perry and Ryan Hubbs of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Also surviving are great grandchildren Zachary Kosinski, Andrew Kosinski, Taylor Perry, Isabelle Perry, Maia Richardson and Allison Richardson. In addition, he leaves his sister, Florence Hammersly and brother, Wayne Soliday, niece Linda Coffey and nephews Tom and Benjamin Soliday.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Roena, his parents, and his brothers Russell and Charles Soliday.

Irwin's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. William Franklin and the staff at the Primrose Retirement Community for their loving care given during the last few years.

Dad was a child of the Great Depression who worked hard and achieved success. He was also a remarkable man who loved his country and was most proud of the service he rendered during World War II. All other accomplishments paled in comparison to that. He truly exemplified The Greatest Generation.

Masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Mar
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Irv Soliday gave me my first job out of college. He saw me without an appointment at Leo Burnett USA and we visited for a good 30 minutes and he hired me on the spot to train in print production. That started a long, satisfying and enriching career in advertising (culminating in outdoor advertising in dallas). I will always remember him for that and his high energy leadership style. He was old school all the way.
Terry kafka
Work
May 30, 2021
I hope that being together and sharing stories eases the grief. I am so sorry for your loss.
Marg Geiger
March 6, 2021
A man to be most admired for his exemplary accomplishments in life.
John N Humphrey
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results