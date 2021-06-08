J. Duane "DR" Rarick

Aug. 31, 1936 - June 5, 2021

MOWEAQUA - J. Duane "DR" Rarick, 84, of Moweaqua, passed away June 5, 2021 at home, surrounded by family.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. June 9, 2021 in Oddfellows Cemetery, Moweaqua. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central A&M Boys & Girls Basketball or First Christian Church Bright Beginnings.

James Duane Rarick was born August 31, 1936 in the Moweaqua Hospital, Moweaqua, IL to Clinton Wayne and Beryl Elizabeth (Bridgewater) Rarick. He graduated from Moweaqua High School in 1954. Duane married Beverly Ann Bunning on May 30, 1956, recently celebrating 65 years of marriage. Together they joined the family farm operation. In 1958 he joined the United States Army Reserves and returned to join his father in farming and raising beef cattle and hogs for many years.

In 1979 Duane became a commodity broker in Taylorville, IL. He later moved the business to the family farm in Moweaqua, where he continued as Rarick Commodities, to work until his death. Duane could always be spotted center court, front row of all home and away games, watching his grandchildren play high school, and later college sports. He continued watching all local basketball teams.

Duane was a member of First Christian Church of Moweaqua, Chicago Board of Trade, Moweaqua American Legion Post #370 and a life-long farmer.

Surviving is his wife, Beverly; two children: daughter, Sheri (John) Napier and son, James A. (Cathy) Rarick; grandchildren: Lauren (Clint) Bundy, Leslie (Mike) Greer, Brandon (Kelli) Rarick and Lance (Lauryn Schinzler) Napier; great-grandchildren: Gracie, Greyson and Gwendolyn Greer, Cooper and Brooks Wooten, Raylan, Jonas and "soon to be baby girl" Rarick and Kennedy Napier; and step great-grandchild, Peyton Wooten.

Preceding him in death are his parents; still born brother, Delois Wayne Rarick; grandchildren: still born, Brianne Rarick and Brittany Jordan Rarick; and grandson-in-law, Mark Edward Wooten.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.