Jack D. Bone
FUNERAL HOME
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Jack D. Bone

May 3, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2021

BETHANY - Jack D. Bone, 91, of Bethany, passed away 4:13 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Eastern Star Home of Macon.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home in Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, with Military Rites by the Bethany American Legion Post #507. Memorials may be made to the Bethany Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his sons: Dan (Mary) Bone of Seattle, WA, Jim (Barb) Bone of Atlanta, GA, George (Tanya) Bone of Bethany, Andy (Jill) Bone of Mt. Zion and Jeff (Renee) Bone of Bethany; daughters: Melinda (Randy) Richards of Decatur and Melissa (Scott) Turnbull of Northumberland, England.

To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 15, 2021.
JACK ATE AT CLARES RESTURANT EVERY MORNING.I WAITED ON HIM FOR YEARS . HE WAS ALWAY VERY KIND & I ENJOYED WAITING ON HIM & VISIT WITH HIM AFTER I RETIRED' ALWAYS A GENTLE MAN
nina brisch
December 16, 2021
