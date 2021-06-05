Menu
Jack L. Coffman
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Jack L. Coffman

March 7, 1935 - June 2, 2021

DECATUR - Jack L. Coffman, 86, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A service to honor and celebrate Jack's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday and also from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday. Jack will be laid to rest at Fairlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Decatur Public School Foundation, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St. Decatur, IL 62523 or Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., PO Box 5632 Montgomery, AL 36103-5632. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Jack was born on March 7, 1935 in Decatur, IL, the son of Roy and Clara (Ruthrauff) Coffman. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. Jack was proud to be a mathematics teacher in the Decatur Public Schools for thirty-five years, Roosevelt Jr. High from 1959-1961, Stephen Decatur High School downtown from 1961-1975 and the new SDHS from 1975-1994.

Jack is survived by his nieces: Melanie Coffman and husband Jim Lee, Bobbie Jo White and husband Tim; nephew: Mike Coffman and wife Lisa; all of the GREATS: Kristen and Christopher, Troy and Holly, Joel and Allison, Alex and Mariah, George and Eileen, Tom, Izzy, Parker, Lucas, Bennett, Carter and Ashlynn; sister-in-law: Shirley Cox; dear friends: Tom and Jeanie Ellison and family.He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother: Dwight, brothers: Bill Coffman, Bobb and Marlene Coffman, sister: Thelma and Charles Ater, niece: Donna Ater, nephews: James Coffman Hoyt, Larry Coffman and Bret Coffman.

Jack's family thanks the staffs of DMH, SIU MED, Cancer Care Center, and the amazing people who work at Eagle Ridge, especially Roni.Jack still holds, to this day, the Maroa High School record for the 100 yard mosey. Now it's really time to mosey.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Jun
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Jun
7
Service
11:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Coffman, you made mathematics something I could understand. I went on to get two degrees in mathematics and teach it for many years. I hope you don't mind that I use some of your jokes in my classes. You showed me that humor and teaching go well together. I wish I had your gentle understanding at all times. I need to practice my mosey.
Mark Ellis
School
January 14, 2022
May your memory be a blessing!
Marvin Sweeney
School
June 7, 2021
To the family and friends of Jack Kaufman, you have my deepest sympathy. Mr Kaufman has always been special to the many of us who were fortunate enough to have been his students. He had the best sense of humor and was an excellent math teacher. I always think of him in his suit and tie, handsomely standing at the blackboard writing out equations and anticipating his next quip like he was Jonathan Winters on stage! He was such an important part of all of our high school experience. I believe he loved us as much as we loved him. Why else would he faithfully attend the Lock Stock portion of every classes' reunion?! God bless this wonderful man and may he rest in peace.
Jo Taylor Brock
School
June 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to Mr. Coffman´s family. Mr. Coffman was my favorite math teacher and enjoyed his sense of humor and kindness. I am so glad I saw him at my 50th class reunion 4 years ago. RIP, Mr. Coffman.
Marsha Flaxman Kopp
School
June 5, 2021
I was a student of Mr. Coffman´s at Stephen Decatur. I have fond memories of his classes as he made learning fun as well as a great learning experience. I can still remember one afternoon him pointing out the variable "2 b" in an an equation and asking the class "now, is that 2b or NOT 2b?". Everyday there was something like that to add a little fun. My condolences.
Eric J. Carroll
School
June 5, 2021
Mr. Coffman was not only my math teacher but also very involved with student council while I was at SDHS from 1964-1968. He remained a friend and in fact came to BOTH of my weddings. I also enjoyed seeing him on Friday nights at Lock Stock. I know he cared for his mother for several years. Although I have moved to California I always looked forward to seeing him upon my return to Decatur. He was a really great guy and will be missed.
John Barr
Friend
June 5, 2021
The world won´t be the same without this funny, caring man. Always looked forward to his hug at the high school reunions. He influenced so many!
Mary Jo Piekutowski Thacker
School
June 5, 2021
Jack was one of my best friends at MaroaForsyth High School. I have many good memories of those years. Rest in peace, Jack.
Kathy Hill
Friend
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results