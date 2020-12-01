Jack Dougherty

June 10, 1938 - Nov. 26, 2020

DECATUR - Jack Dougherty, 82, of Decatur, entered eternal life on November 26, 2020 (Thanksgiving morning), in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born on June 10, 1938 in Decatur, IL, the oldest child of John Raymond and Kathryn (Buzan) Dougherty. Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Jack's life will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; visitation will be one-hour prior in the church. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Teresa High School or Special Olympics of Illinois.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. View the complete obit and share condolences and memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.