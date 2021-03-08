Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack Duane Rogers
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Jack Duane Rogers

Jan. 18, 1950 - Feb. 2, 2021

WICHITA, Kansas - Jack Duane Rogers, age 71, born January 18, 1950 in Streator, IL to the late Jack Rudolph and Ruby (Smith) Rogers and was raised in Decatur, IL where his Dad had a prosperous welding supply distributorship D & R Welding Supply. Jack was raised learning this trade and became very successful moving up in the company.

He was a gentleman, polite and funny, always ready with a joke. A lover of golf, bowling and softball. Cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals whenever possible. He never turned away a good meal, especially Mexican. He spent his last years learning to play the guitar and thoroughly enjoying the experience. He loved to travel with still so much to see and no time left to do it. Finally, Jack became a Lifetime Mason.

On February 2, 2021, around 3:00 a.m., Jack lost his fight to survive the life he so enjoyed, to Pancreatic Cancer. Jack loved and was loved by his family of three children: Kendra Knapp (Monty), Decatur, Jack R. Rogers (Denise), Haubstadt, IN, Jaclyn Moser (Kevin), Wichita, KS. Nine grandchildren: Justin Knapp (Andrea), Ryan Knapp, Kaitlyn Turner (Dylan), Decatur, Morgan Mahoney (Blake), Dakota Jack Rogers, Peyton Rogers, Lauren Rogers, Haubstadt, IN, Janette Rogers, Theodore Moser, Wichita, KS. Three great grandchildren: Jaclyn and Remington Mahoney and Mason Turner.

Preceded in death by a son, Kyle Duane; parents, Jack Rudolph and Ruby Miller; and sister, Ronda Gillarde.

He deeply loved his wife of 43 years, Karen (Werner), who was by his side in their home, when he passed to be with our Lord, family and many furbabies.

He will be missed by many family and friends. It was Jack's wish to be cremated and that there are to be no services.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Karen, I am so sorry to here of Jack's passing. He and Jim had some good years at D & R.
Teresa Seggerman
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results