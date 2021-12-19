Menu
Jackie Sue Jackman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Jackie Sue Jackman

Jan. 20, 1946 - Dec. 8. 2021

SPRINGFIELD - Jackie Sue Jackman passed away, in her granddaughters home, surrounded by loved ones on December 8, 2021 in Springfield, IL, due to natural causes. She was 75.

Ms. Jackman was born on January 20, 1946, in Vincennes, IN. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Decatur IL. Jackie loved to travel and was a free spirit. She was dedicated to her family and loved going on quilting retreats with her daughter and granddaughter.

Ms. Jackman is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Garred Fellows of Riverton, IL; her son, Paul Stoner of Tennessee; her adopted daughter, Jen Baum; and four grandchildren: Heather Rains, Brittianie Sanders, Danyelle Hylton and Semira Stoner. Great-grandchildren: Andrea Burgener, Kourtney Burgener, Camron Burgener, Violet Sanders, Nora Sanders, Harrison Sanders, Brooklyn Fellows, Dax Hylton, Lola Hylton, Sarah McCool. She is preceded in death by her mother Elisabeth Barlow and her brother, Rick Rale.

Celebration of life held at Tabernacle Baptist Church at a later date.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review from Dec. 19 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a wonderful woman. She was very special and a blessing to know. She touched my heart in many ways and was very special to my son. Big hugs to the family!
Heather Moyer
Friend
January 20, 2022
My Dearest Garred & Kelli, I am so very sorry for your loss! You know my heart is breaking for you both at this time! I hope you feel my Love & Sympathy! I Love You Both So Much!
Patricia Ham
Family
December 19, 2021
Jackie was a dear friend. Say Hello to my husband in heaven
Marian Blankenship
Friend
December 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing aunt Jackie was very special part of my childhood and I always hold a special memories of her,and my parents in my love ya Kelli
Jyll "Barkdull " Dunwiddie
December 19, 2021
I am missing our texts of good morning. May she rest peacefully and without pain. Love to Kelli danyelle and Brooklyn.
Jen Baum
Family
December 19, 2021
