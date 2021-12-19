Jackie Sue Jackman

Jan. 20, 1946 - Dec. 8. 2021

SPRINGFIELD - Jackie Sue Jackman passed away, in her granddaughters home, surrounded by loved ones on December 8, 2021 in Springfield, IL, due to natural causes. She was 75.

Ms. Jackman was born on January 20, 1946, in Vincennes, IN. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Decatur IL. Jackie loved to travel and was a free spirit. She was dedicated to her family and loved going on quilting retreats with her daughter and granddaughter.

Ms. Jackman is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Garred Fellows of Riverton, IL; her son, Paul Stoner of Tennessee; her adopted daughter, Jen Baum; and four grandchildren: Heather Rains, Brittianie Sanders, Danyelle Hylton and Semira Stoner. Great-grandchildren: Andrea Burgener, Kourtney Burgener, Camron Burgener, Violet Sanders, Nora Sanders, Harrison Sanders, Brooklyn Fellows, Dax Hylton, Lola Hylton, Sarah McCool. She is preceded in death by her mother Elisabeth Barlow and her brother, Rick Rale.

Celebration of life held at Tabernacle Baptist Church at a later date.