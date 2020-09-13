Jackson Scott "Jack" Drew

OCT. 16, 1935 - SEPT. 11, 2020

MONTICELLO - Jackson Scott "Jack" Drew, 84, of Monticello, IL, formerly of Cisco, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020. Jack was born at home in Cisco, IL on Oct. 16, 1935, to John T. Drew and Hildred Armsworth Drew Webb. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1954. After serving 3 years in the U.S. Army (stationed in Germany), Jack dedicated himself in several jobs: repair/sales at Armsworth Appliance, owned his own route with Sunshine Dairy (aka "the milkman"), insurance salesman, elevator help at Cisco Coop Grain Co., and finally establishing a career at the Gerber State Bank in Argenta where he retired as a Vice President after 32 years. He continued his association with the bank as a member of the Board of Directors another 10+ years.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay B. Foster. Jack and Kay met at a Savoy Club dance at the YMCA in Decatur. They married on May 17, 1959, at Central Christian Church in Decatur. Also surviving are three of their four children: Pam (Joe) Geis, and Chris (Steve) Carr, both of Monticello, and Jeremy (Allison) Drew of Cuming, GA. Their son, Robert "Rob" Drew passed away in August 2018. Jack's legacy also includes surviving grandchildren Dillon Brown, Cameron Brown, Teagan Drew, and Lianne (Kevin) Virenius, along with Great-grandsons Connor and Owen Virenius. He is also survived by his sister Yvonne (Raymond) Howland, Brother-in-law Dan (Chris) Foster and several nieces and nephews.

Jack loved Cisco. He was a life-long, faithful member of Cisco United Methodist Church. He loved meeting new people and served his Cisco community as Mayor, Volunteer & Trustee of the Fire Department, American Legion Unit #1181, Little League coach, and member of the Willow Branch Cemetery Board. He proudly served on the Monticello District #25 School Board for 18 years, the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation Board, Kirby Hospital Auxiliary (Volunteer Life-Line Installer), and in Urbana-Champaign for the Carle Hospital Auxiliary.

He was preceded in death by his son Robert "Rob" Drew and his parents: Hildred Armsworth Drew Webb and John Drew (passed away 8 months before he was born); his Stepfather, Eldon Webb; Grandparents Scott and Effie Armsworth; and very special Uncle Bill Armsworth (who was like a father to him), and Bill's wife Betty.

Jack loved God, his family, relatives, and friends. He enjoyed attending school events for his children and grandchildren, loved to play golf, bowling, riding motorcycles and scooters, going to movies, classic Country music, and playing cards with friends. He was a passionate animal lover, a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a faithful, kind, considerate and compassionate man to everyone.

Following cremation, and because Jack's ashes could not be spread all over Cisco, per his wishes, his burial will be next to his mother, stepfather, and son in Croninger Cemetery in Cisco. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 10:00 AM at the cemetery, with burial immediately following at 11:00 AM. Officiant will be long-time friend and former pastor Rev. Dennis Beedy. The Monticello Legion Auxiliary and VFW will provide honor guard services.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Arbor Rose Memory Care in Monticello, Harbor Light Hospice, The Villas of Holly Brook, and Kirby Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers/plants, memorial donations to the Cisco United Methodist Church are welcome and appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.