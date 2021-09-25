Menu
Jacob Montgomery Coleman
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Jacob Montgomery Coleman

Nov. 26, 1993 - Sept. 22, 2021

DECATUR - Jacob Montgomery Coleman, 27, of Decatur died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Harristown Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Jacob was born November 26, 1993 in Decatur, son of John and Judy Coleman. Jacob attended the LSA and Richland College. He enjoyed fishing and his Jeep and was an Eagle Scout. He had a very big Heart.

Surviving are his parents, brother Joseph (Barbie) Coleman; niece Amelia; nephew Bryant; and his dog, Chewy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
IL
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry John and Judy for your loss of Jacob. My prayers and thoughts are with you both and your family at this very difficult time.
Shirley Long
Family
September 30, 2021
