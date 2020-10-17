James A. Dellert

May 17, 1938 - Oct. 15, 2020

DECATUR - James A. Dellert, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with a Masonic Service at 2:30 p.m., followed by a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Strict social distancing will be observed, all CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Memorials in Jim's honor may be given to First Lutheran Church or Macon Masonic Lodge #8 A.F & A.M.

Jim was born May 17, 1938, in Decatur, the son of Arthur Moeller and Laura (Lucas) Dellert. He married Carol Ann Maxheimer on August 14, 1979 in Las Vegas, NV.

Jim retired from the Decatur Police Department on May 11, 1989 after 28 years of service, and was past president of the Police Benevolent Association. Jim served his country with the Army Reserve and was a member of the American Legion Post 105. He was also a member of First Lutheran Church, Moose Lodge #864, and Macon Masonic Lodge #8 A.F & A.M. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing.

Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol; children: Jody Lynn (Tim) Black of Argenta, IL, James Eric Dellert of Decatur, Jo Ellen (Todd) Malcom of Decatur; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary Ann Woodard of St. Joseph, IL and Dorothy Mae Kinsinger of Killeen, TX.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, great-great-grandson Braxton Sweet, two brothers and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.