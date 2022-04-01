Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James L. Burgess

James L. Burgess

April 17, 1934 - March 31, 2020

DECATUR - An Open House will be held to celebrate the life of Jim Burgess on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Rooms at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Jim worked as a barber for 55 years on Oakland Avenue in Decatur. We hope you will be able to join Maryalis and her family to share memories and laughter. Light refreshments will be provided. (This celebration was postponed until now due to COVID restrictions.)



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.