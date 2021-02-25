Menu
James L. Carr
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

James L. Carr

Oct. 20, 1942 - Feb. 22, 2021

AVON, Indiana - James L. Carr, 78, of Avon, IN formerly of Decatur, IL passed away Monday February 22, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

James was born on October 20, 1942, the son of James B. and Thelma Carr. He is survived by his three daughters: Jeana (Chris) Shroyer, Cheryl (Ken) Hatcher, and Jodi (Darrell) Babcock; grandchildren: Alyssa (Andrew) White, Andrew Shroyer, Cole Babcock, Madison Reynolds, Drew and Adam Hatcher; great-granddaughter: Lucy; loving companion Bobbi Carr and sons Bryce and Jarrod; brother: Richard (Cathy) Carr; and his beloved dog Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents.

James worked for Wiese Planning and Engineering from 1966 until 2010, when he retired.

Memorial services to celebrate James' life will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00-2:30 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the smoking cessation program at Mayo Clinic or to Hudson's Halfway House, 143 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62526. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance. Services will be streamed at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/48791.

The family of James Carr has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with his funeral arrangements.

Please view his obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Feb
27
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry to hear of Jim's death. He was a classmate of mine and a good friend. I have known him since grade school in Macon. He has so many good qualities and always had a smile on his face! We shared many conversations about his car and mine. Our prayers go out to all of his family members.
Roger Ellis
Classmate
February 26, 2021
We were sorry to hear of Jimmy´s death Our prayers and thoughts are with his family.
Bob and Sharon Tyler
February 25, 2021
Girls, so sorry to hear about your Dad, he was a mentor for me and was my inspiration to become something and to get things done. I will miss his encouragements and the friendship we had created. My prayers will be with you and your family.
jan curry
February 25, 2021
