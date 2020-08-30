Menu
James Francis Nolan Jr.

Feb. 13, 1926 - Aug. 27, 2020

DECATUR - James Francis Nolan, Jr., 94, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born Feb. 13, 1926, in Decatur, IL to James Francis and Shirley Ellen (Dial) Nolan, Sr. He proudly served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. He married Ilene B. Mansfield on January 26, 1952 in Marion, Arkansas. James worked for Illinois Power Company for 36 years, retiring in 1988. James loved cars, auto racing and traveling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ilene; his daughter, Cheri Knotts; two grandchildren, Shawn (Michelle) Knotts and Lisa (Shane) Balding; and three great-grandchildren, Jonah Knotts, Lydia Worsham, Kaylee Knotts.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday before the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Isidore Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Ss. James and Patrick Church 407 E Eldorado St, Decatur, IL 62523.

The family of James Nolan, Jr. is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
