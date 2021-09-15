Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Bernard "Bernie" Goodrich
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

James Bernard "Bernie" Goodrich

Aug. 25, 1947 - Sept. 10, 2021

DECATUR - James Bernard "Bernie" Goodrich, 74, of Decatur, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home.

Jim was born in Decatur on August 25, 1947, the son of Homer and Ruby (Hunter) Goodrich. He served in the Army, worked for Firestone, and retired from the Decatur Park District as Assistant Superintendent. He enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR, boating, and cooking. He was a devoted pet owner to Pickles and Buddy. He married Jane Tussing on January 28, 2005.

Jim is survived by his wife Jane; children: Stephanie (Todd) Drum, Richard (Lori) Goodrich, and Tiffanie (Kevin) Sikowski; stepson Mike Tussing; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Natalie, and son-in-law Greg Drum.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Jim. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial of cremated remains will take place in Graceland Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.