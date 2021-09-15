James Bernard "Bernie" Goodrich

Aug. 25, 1947 - Sept. 10, 2021

DECATUR - James Bernard "Bernie" Goodrich, 74, of Decatur, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home.

Jim was born in Decatur on August 25, 1947, the son of Homer and Ruby (Hunter) Goodrich. He served in the Army, worked for Firestone, and retired from the Decatur Park District as Assistant Superintendent. He enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR, boating, and cooking. He was a devoted pet owner to Pickles and Buddy. He married Jane Tussing on January 28, 2005.

Jim is survived by his wife Jane; children: Stephanie (Todd) Drum, Richard (Lori) Goodrich, and Tiffanie (Kevin) Sikowski; stepson Mike Tussing; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Natalie, and son-in-law Greg Drum.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Jim. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial of cremated remains will take place in Graceland Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.