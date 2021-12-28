Menu
James A. Grider
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
James A. Grider

Sept. 4, 1940 - Dec. 23, 2021

DECATUR - James A. Grider, 81, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Jim was born September 4, 1940, in Decatur, IL, the son of Lawrence and Mary (Buster) Grider. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Jim retired from Muellers after thirty-three and a half years of service. He was a member of United Paperworkers. Jim was an avid bowler and was active in sports in high school. He played on Niantic High Schools first football team. Jim married Bertha Venters on November 1, 1963.

Jim is survived by his wife Bertha, children: Bryant Grider, Michael Grider, and Debra Grider-Stanley; grandchildren: Stephanie Grider, Brandon (Lateara) Grider, and Chelsea Grider; great-grandchildren: La'Mia, Briayon, La'Naya, La'Ryah, Briaylee, and Caileigh; and nephews: Aaron and Daniel Lobb.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Lobb; and son-in-law, Troy Stanley.

Services to celebrate Jim's life will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Long Point Cemetery in Niantic.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss
Jeff w Walker
Friend
December 28, 2021
