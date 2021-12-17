Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. Jiles
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

James E. Jiles

Oct. 14, 1951 - Dec. 16, 2021

CLINTON - James E. Jiles, 70 of Clinton, IL passed away 2:02 a.m. December 16, 2021, at his family home in Clinton, IL.

Services for James and his wife Robin will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. and Chaplain Ellen Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

James was born October 14, 1951, in Clinton, IL, the son of Earl R. and Oleta (Henson) Jiles. He married Robin Lynne West May 28, 1988, in Clinton, IL. She passed away October 19, 2021.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Hopwood; sons: Travis W. Jiles, Jessie R. Jiles, and Michael R. (Chelsey) Jiles; grandchildren: Hayden Sheehan, Gaven, Reece, Joseph, Christian, Faith, Mckenzie, Kennedy, and Dean Jiles; and sister, Barbara (Gene) Willoughby, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Jiles; and sisters: Alice Bolin and Ruth Durbin.

James retired from Illinois Power (Ameren) in 2012, after 38 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Dec
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
a great friend. rest with Jesus
Michael Hager
December 17, 2021
sad to hear my long time friend has passed worked with jimmy at ip for many years .he and his wife, will never be forgotten at ip we are family, to family.! We send our prayers and share tears together will spread the word to all of us left, many ip people are in heaven already god bless chevy bob reynolds Springfield IL
Robert Reynolds
Work
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results