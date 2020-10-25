James Leroy "Jim" Ater

June 25, 1937 - Oct. 22, 2020

MACON - James Leroy "Jim" Ater 83, of Macon, IL passed away at 6:26 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, in St John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A graveside service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the South Macon Township Cemetery, Macon, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon, IL. Memorials may be made in Jim's memory to Kerby Strong Foundation, or Men Macon a Difference, or Prairie Heart Institute Foundation.

Jim was born June 25, 1937, in Macon, IL the son of Ralph and Isabelle (Johnson) Ater. He married Creta J. Suppes on February 25, 1956. Jim had owned and operated Ater Mobil Service Station in Macon. He enjoyed going to flea markets and antiquing with his wife. He also was an avid dirt car racer (Dirt Squirt) in Macon and other central Illinois tracks. His greatest passion was attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities.

Surviving are his wife, Creta of Macon; children: Cynthia Ruot (Dennis) of Macon, Brian Ater (Julie) of Sherman, Carol Rozanski (friend, Gary Bennett) of Mt. Zion, and Lisa Courtney (Allan) of Decatur; brothers: Arthur Ater (Barbara) of Macon and Roger Ater (Sue) of Moweaqua; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Beverly, and grandson-in-law: Brad Kirby.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Doctors and staff of Prairie Cardiovascular and especially to nurses: Steven and Richard and the South Macon Fire and Rescue for all the care and compassion shown to Jim and the family.