James M. Keller

August 22, 1946 - Nov. 9, 2020

DECATUR - James M. Keller, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by the love of his wife and his children.

Private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.

View the complete obituary, send condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.