Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. Mayhugh Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

James R. Mayhugh, Sr.

Nov. 11, 1935 - June 19, 2021

DECATUR - "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8

James R. Mayhugh, Sr., 85, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at home in Decatur, IL with his family by his side. He was born November 11, 1935 to Luther Wesley and Lola Mae (Woods) Mayhugh in Odon, Indiana.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm at New Beginnings Church of God (2606 N. Route 121, Decatur, IL) with visitation on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church and at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pastor Mark D. Smith will be officiating. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the service. Memorials can be made to New Beginnings Church of God.

James married Rhonda G. in August 1988. She survives him. Also surviving are his four sons from a previous marriage: James R. Jr. (Kathy) of Chandler, AZ, Paul D. (Cathy) of Carterville, IL, Greg A. (Lori) of DeSoto, IL, and Steven L. of North Richland Hills, TX; a brother, Paul J. Shelbyville, IN; stepchildren: Gina Bradshaw (James), Joshua Gordon (Sarah), and David Gordon (Shawna), all of Decatur; seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren.

James had a 40 year career in water and waste-water treatment beginning May 2, 1955 in Columbus, IN, moved to Carbondale, IL in 1967, then moved to Decatur in 1979 where he retired as Water Production Manager for the City of Decatur on May 2, 1995.

After retiring, he wrote a book titled Water and Wastewater Treatment-Basic Training and Boot Camp which was a training manual for anyone interested in that field as a career. His book sold in several countries, throughout the states, and is currently available at the Decatur Public Library.

James held many positions in churches throughout his life, and as the son of a minister, it was only natural to serve God in whatever capacity he felt led. He has been a member of New Beginnings Church of God for 24 years and was the initial remodeling coordinator of Phase 1 of the current facility.

When Jim retired in 1995, he hung up his suit coat and tie, preferring casual wear. You would see him sporting either a Cubbie hat or a Fighting Illini hat and T-shirt since he was a fan of both and watched many games in recent years.

James was welcomed into heaven by his parents, brothers Jack and John, sisters Mary Ann and Dona Jane, all of Indiana.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
New Beginnings Church of God
2606 N. Route 121, Decatur, IL
Jul
10
Visitation
1:00p.m.
New Beginnings Church of God
2606 N. Route 121, Decatur, IL
Jul
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
New Beginnings Church of God
2606 N. Route 121, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I´m so sorry, Rhonda. I just found out today about Jim´s passing. He was a great, kind and giving man. You know that he is with the Lord. Take solace in knowing that you will see him again. God Bless you.
Angela Lake
Other
July 21, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Jim. Sending prayers to the family
Duane Stukins
Friend
June 29, 2021
My prayers have always been with you Rhonda and your precious Jim. Our friendship has been a blessing and my life has been better with you both in it. Jim will be missed but God has Jim back home with him and I can hear God say "Welcome home my good and faithful servant you did a good job showing my love to so many of my children on earth" Love you all and praying for God's Peace and strength for all of you now and in the days ahead!
Laura Ekiss
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of jims passing, he was a great guy!! Never saw him without a smile!!! Prayers and hugs to rhonda and family!!!
Jana tharp
Other
June 26, 2021
Greg and Lori I am so sorry for your loss...
Mary-Kay Logan
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results